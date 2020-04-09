Home

John Sanchez


06/27/1961 - 04/03/2020
John Sanchez Obituary
John Benito Sanchez,
born June 27, 1961, sadly passed away April 3, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Leroy and Mary Lou Sanchez. John was a loving father of Juan Benito Sanchez, Cheyenne Rose Benavi-dez and Nico Damian Benavidez; also the proud grandfather of Lovelle, Francisco and Leon; brother, Robert Sanchez; sisters, Diana Hughes and Jessica Sanchez. John had the brightest smile and always opened his heart to anyone who needed him. He was a skilled guitarist, with a beautiful singing voice, loved to dance and ride his Harley. He was a respected businessman who owned his own heating and air conditioning com-pany, Apex Service Co. and Gentle Wind LLC. John lived his life in the Lakota Sioux culture. and a member of the Atzlan Native American Community. He was proud to be an admired Native American. John will forever live in our heart and memories. We all love and miss him very much. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Condolences to the family can be sent to Juan Sanchez, 2366 Overton Road., Pueblo, CO, 81008.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 9, 2020
