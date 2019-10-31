|
|
IN MEMORIAM
John M. Starcevich
October 31, 2018
For all you were to
us in life,
and all the joy
you brought,
your memory is with us,
in every single thought.
The pain we felt at losing you will never go away, but knowing that you are in our hearts,
helps us through each day.
And though our hearts
are heavy,
they are also full of love,
that's enough to
comfort us,
while you are in
Heaven above.
Your Loving Wife,
Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren
and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 31, 2019