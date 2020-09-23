John R. Thompson,
69. Born April 28, 1951, to Chester and Virginia Thomp-son in Marion, Ind. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Greg Thompson; several brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Survived by wife, Julia Thompson; stepson, Colin Otero; special brother and sister-in-law, Rich-ard and Rena Jimenez; brothers-in-law and sis-ters-in-law, Manuel (Mary-ann) Gonzales, Frances Brown, Mary (Gary) Buxman and Joseph Gonzales. John served on many local boards including Boy Scouts, Kiwanas and YMCA. John worked in banking for 45 years, most recently at First Oak Bank. John enjoyed bowling, golfing and the dog track. He also loved watching all sports. In lieu of food and flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Viewing, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Funeral service, 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Rose-lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
