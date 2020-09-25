1/
John Thompson
04/28/1951 - 09/19/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Thompson. Fu- neral service, 3 p.m. today at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 24, 2020
John was a good friend to my family since we first arrived in Pueblo...and has continued since that day! A good man, a good friend , a good father...he will be missed!
Ken and Gala White Family- Kory, Kenny; Kristyn
Friend
September 23, 2020
I remember when John first came to work at PB&T and the girls were fighting over him because he looked like Richard Gere! He was such a sweet, kind person with a good sense of humor. I lost touch with him through the years but always kept track of him from my dad who knew him through the banking world. So sorry to see him go so young and am sending my prayers and sympathy to his family❤
Alison Fugate
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved