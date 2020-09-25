John was a good friend to my family since we first arrived in Pueblo...and has continued since that day! A good man, a good friend , a good father...he will be missed!
Ken and Gala White Family- Kory, Kenny; Kristyn
Friend
September 23, 2020
I remember when John first came to work at PB&T and the girls were fighting over him because he looked like Richard Gere! He was such a sweet, kind person with a good sense of humor. I lost touch with him through the years but always kept track of him from my dad who knew him through the banking world. So sorry to see him go so young and am sending my prayers and sympathy to his family❤
Alison Fugate
Friend
