John Wesley Ray Jr. Obituary
John Wesley Ray Jr., 67,
of Pueblo, Colo., passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at his daughter's home in Idaho Falls. John was born June 28, 1952, in Redding, Iowa, to John Wesley Ray Sr. and Beverly Faye Stephens Ray. He grew up and attended schools in Pueblo, Colo., and graduated from Centennial High School. John also attended Pueblo Community College and served in the United States Army. On Oct. 3, 1998, after a 15 year courtship, he married Berta G. Thomson in Pueblo, Colo.. John and Berta made their home in Pueblo, Colo., until her passing in 2015. John was a devoted Christian, who loved to share the word of the Lord with anyone who would listen. He enjoyed boating, fishing and camping. He also loved to travel with his grandchildren. John is survived by his daughter, Shanna (Arturo) Nunez of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Sean (Christi) Thomson of Lincoln, Calif.; son, John Wesley Ray III of Pueblo, Colo.; brother, Dennis (Julie) Ray of Pueblo, Colo.; beloved uncle, Sam Stephens of Pueblo, Colo.; five grandchildren, Christian, Ian, Dominic, Zeke and Arielle. He also had a large extended family that he held very close to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother, Daniel Ray. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 7, 2020
