Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Catholic Church
501 Nolan St.
Wagon Mound, CO
Johnny R. Alcon

Johnny R. Alcon Obituary
Johnny R. Alcon, 67,
went to rest on Jan. 27, 2020. Survived by father, Juan Alcon; Stella; children, Danielle (Lorenzo) Garcia and Jon (Justina) Alcon; grandchildren, Janessa, Devin, Vaughn and Theodore; sisters, Lore, Doris, Linda and Elizabeth; best friend, Chewy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by mother, Lore; aunt, Kica; grandma, Selsa; brother, Max; Tia, Florida; and niece, Audrey. A man of God and full of love, he was a natural caregiver. This was his profession for over 20 years. Johnny loved to cook for his family, bake (especially banana bread) and the Broncos. He accepted everyone with open arms. Johnny was the best pompo and father. He will be missed by many. Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Santa Clara Catholic Church, 501 Nolan St., Wagon Mound, N.M. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 31, 2020
