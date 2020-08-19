1/1
Jolynn Herrera, 27, of Superior Colo., and formerly of Pueblo, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Dion Herrera; grandmothers, Mary Castro and Rosie Lucero; and great- grandparents, Endalesio and Aurora Garcia. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Annette Jones; siblings, Ashley (Isaac) Alvarez, Roni Torres, Sierra Jones and Chris DiPentino; grandparents, Roger and Grace Lucero, John and Leona Herrera and George Pino; nephew, Jullian Velasquez; nieces, Iceiz Alvarez and Victoria Char-ity-Jones; and boyfriend, Anthony Rodelli. Celebration of Life memorial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Abundant Life Chris-tian Church, 1001 Constitution Road, Pueblo, CO 81001. Memorial donations may be made to Venmo @Annette-Jones-70.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 19, 2020.
