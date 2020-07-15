Jon Micheal Elgin Jr., 51, passed from this life on June 30, 2020. He was born on Nov. 14, 1968, to the late Jon and Yvonne Elgin. He spent the majority of his life in Pueblo, Colo., and later moved to the Denver area. Jon Elgin Jr. is survived by his three children, Hea-ther Graham (Danny Beaudry), Hayden Elgin and Ashley Elgin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jon Elgin Sr. and Yvonne Elgin; as well as his sister, Janice Sue Elgin. Jon was a longtime automotive technician and later partnered with his father running Sunset Tire in Pueblo. He loved anything to do with his children and spent quality time with Hayden and Ashley shooting and cam-ping. He recently celebrated the graduation of his daughter, Ashley, from high school to adulthood and before that he expressed great pride in the accomplishments of his oldest daughter, Heather, in her successful business endeavor following a college degree. Jon has been very proud of his son, Hayden, who has chosen to closely follow in the same career as his own. Hayden has become a successful automotive technician and an amazing young man to carry out the Elgin legacy. Jon is also survived by his sisters, Beth Riggen-bach of Monte Vista, and Karen (Sam) Elgin; and special lifelong friend, Rodney Weldon of Pue-blo. Jon will be deeply missed by all who were lucky to have met and known him. Given the current crisis surrounding the pandemic and the wishes of his children, the family will hold a memorial on a future date to be determined. As there will be no immediate service, those who wish to honor Jon's memory may do so through donation to the family in care of Parker Funeral Home. Please add the family name to the envelope. Parker Funeral Home 10325 Parkglenn Way Parker, CO 80138.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store