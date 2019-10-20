Home

Jon Heaton


8/17/1939 - 10/13/2019
Jon Heaton Obituary
Jon F. Heaton, 80, passed
away Oct. 13, 2019, in Pueblo. Jon was born on Aug. 17, 1939, in Kremmling, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and George Heaton; sister, Georgina Woodward; and his wife, Beth Heaton. After high school graduation, Jon served our country and played his trumpet in the U.S. Army band. He was the publisher of the Colorado Tribune. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Oct. 29, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 85 Stanford Ave. Memorial gifts may be made to the church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019
