51, passed from this life on June 30, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1968, to the late Jon and Yvonne Elgin. He spent the majority of his life in Pueblo, Colo., and later moved to the Denver area. Jon Elgin, Jr. is survived by his three children, Heather Graham (Danny Beaudry), Hayden Elgin and Ashley Elgin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jon Elgin Sr. and Yvonne Elgin; as well as his sister, Janice Sue Elgin. Jon is also survived by his sisters, Beth Riggenbach (Sam) of Monte Vista and Karen Elgin (special lifelong friend Rodney Weldon) of Pueblo, Colo. Jon was a long time ASE certified master automotive technician and later partnered with his father running Sunset Tire in Pueblo, Colo. He loved anything to do with his children and spent quality time with Hayden and Ashley shooting and camping. He recently celebrated the graduation of his daughter Ashley from high school to adulthood and before that he expressed great pride in the accomplishments of his oldest daughter Heather in her successful business endeavor following a college degree. Jon has been very proud of his son Hayden who has chosen to closely follow in the same career as his own. Hayden has become a successful automotive technician and an amazing young man to carryout the Elgin legacy. Jon will be deeply missed by all who were lucky to have met and known him. Services given the current crisis surrounding the pandemic and the wishes of his children, the family will hold a memorial on a future date to be determined. As there will be no immediate service, those who wish to honor Jon's memory may do so through donation to The Colorado Parks and WiIldlife. Please visit www.pfh-co.com
