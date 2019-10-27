Home

Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920

Jordan Garcia

Jordan Garcia Obituary
Jordan Joseph Garcia,
26, passed away on Oct. 24 2019. Survived by his mother, Linda; son, Ezekiel; sib-lings, Hope, Erica (Jorge), Ernest (Noel) and Lena; nephew, Markez; niece, Nayeli; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Ernest; and grand-parents, Bill and Rafelita. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He touched the lives of so many. His energy will live forever, and let's not forget that laugh. Services, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 27, 2019
