Jorge Campos

Jorge Eduardo Soto Campos, "Jorgito," 20, passed away July 5, 2020. He enjoyed playing soccer. His favorite teams were the Pumas and Real Madrid. His favorite player was Christiano Ronaldo. He also loved to workout at the gym and being with family and friends. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Jorge is survived by his parents, Jorge Antonio Soto and Armida Campos; siblings, Yazmin Soto Campos, Sandra Soto Campos and Anthony Soto Campos; nephew, Yudiel Ra-mirez; girlfriend, Laura Maria Molina; aunts, Yadira Campos, Martha Salinas, Antonia Soto and Adriana Delgado; uncles, Jesus Ortiz, Samuel Lozano and Arturo Campos; padrinos, Nidia Loya and Andres Magallanes; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Thursday, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel following gathering restrictions. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 8, 2020.
