1/1
Jose Curiel
06/20/1975 - 09/13/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Curiel, 45, passed away Sept. 13, 2020. He was born June 20, 1975, in Los Angeles, Calif.. He was preceded in death by son, Joshua Curiel; and brother, Rene Curiel. He enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he loved his time spent with family. Jose leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Alejandro Curiel and Maria Estella de Garcia; children, Francisco, Andrew, Olivia and Melissa Curiel; significant other, Ileana Lorea; brother, Ricardo Curiel; grandchildren, Noah, Emmalina, Fernando, Mariana, Anna-licia and Inilliana; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Angelus Chapel. Memorial service, 2 p.m., Friday, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences, www.angeluspueblo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved