45, passed away Sept. 13, 2020. He was born June 20, 1975, in Los Angeles, Calif.. He was preceded in death by son, Joshua Curiel; and brother, Rene Curiel. He enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he loved his time spent with family. Jose leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Alejandro Curiel and Maria Estella de Garcia; children, Francisco, Andrew, Olivia and Melissa Curiel; significant other, Ileana Lorea; brother, Ricardo Curiel; grandchildren, Noah, Emmalina, Fernando, Mariana, Anna-licia and Inilliana; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Visitation, 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Angelus Chapel. Memorial service, 2 p.m., Friday, Angelus Chapel. Online condolences, www.angeluspueblo.com
