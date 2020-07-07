Jose Dario Madrid was born on April 12, 1927, in San Miguel, N.M. He passed away June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev. Dario was preceded in death by his parents, Cecelio and Margilda Madrid; wife, Bessie; childen, Walter, Willie and John Madrid and Davin Vigil; grandson, Brandon; great-grandson, David; daughter-in-law, Becky Madrid; siblings, Mercedes (Lupe) Gonzales, Willie (Tina) Madrid, Sabina (Alfonso) Resen-dez, Josephine "Pita" Fresquez, Mary (Abaristo) Quintana and Mindo (Lilly) Madrid; Dario leaves to cherish his memory his children, Dario Madrid Jr., Senida "Gloria" Rael, Verna Madrid and David Vigil; 26 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren. seven great-great-grand-children, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, godchil-dren and friends. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the La Gente Center, 2804 E. 12th St., Pue-blo. All CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing enforced.



