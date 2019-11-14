|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Happy 42nd Birthday
My Love
Jose Maes
11/14/1977
Anticipation heightens
as your Birthday nears
A helpless heart,
still broken
with a billion,
unborn tears.
Memories flood my
aching heart
like the rush of waves
to shore
Overflowing into tears
'til I can't take anymore.
Thoughts of what should have been
filled with sorrow and
regret..
For, there was no goodbye, when you left
and still, hasn't been
one yet.
I miss you and I love you
with all my heart and soul..
Happy Birthday in Heaven
to the one who made me whole.
Until we meet again baby
Love your Wife,
Charlene and Son Isaiah
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 14, 2019