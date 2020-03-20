|
|
Jose E. Ortiz Sr., 74, a
- lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away March 16, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1945, to Joe J. and Frances (Gallegos) Ortiz, who precede him in death, along with mother-in-law, Susie Medina. He retired with over 34 years as warehouse man with Dist. 60. He enjoyed fishing and the dog track. He was quite the pool shark. Jose loved spending quality time with his family, especially his wife, Mary. Jose was very friendly. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was always willing to help and give to anyone in need. Jose leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary Ortiz Sr.; children, Susie Ortiz, Maria DeLaCruz and Jose Eddie Ortiz Jr.; grandchildren, Shalay DeLaCruz and McKayla DeLaCruz; siblings, Laura (Fred) Espinoza, Pat (Dave) Arteaga, Delores (Herman) Arellano, Bernie (Sue) Ortiz), Joyce (Bill) Anderson, Carol (John) Radiff and Annette (Ron) Bobo; in-laws, Manuel (Susie) Pena and David (Sandra) Medina; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Arrangements pending.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 20, 2020