|
|
Jose Santiago Cornejo,
- born July 25, 1932, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Maria; and children, Luis, Ruthy, Josephine, Licha, Enrique, Rosa, Jose, Patricia and Andres. Preceded in death by his brother, Cisto and survived by his sister, Juanita. Born and raised in Pueblo. Jose honorably served in the Korean conflict, married shortly afterwards and retired in 1994 from proudly dedicating over 30 years to paving the streets of Pueblo. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning his own restaurant, "Santiago's". He enjoyed singing in his church choir, remodeling projects to his home that he proudly built himself, became locally known as "Burrito Joe" to many and loved spending time with family and friends. He leaves a great legacy having been a father of nine, grandfather of 12 and great-grand-father of 10. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of his life will be postponed until later this summer. We ask that family and friends call with their condolences instead of personal visits. Thank you for your understanding.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020