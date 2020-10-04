Joseph B. Quintana,
101, has gone to his home with the Lord Jesus on Sept. 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, JoAnn Torrez; and son, Harvey (Alberta) Quintana; grandchildren, Eric and Benjamin Quintana, Aundrea and William LeDoux, Alexander Torrez, Amanda and Ross Kattnig, Alexandria Torrez, Alicia and Joseph Torres, Arianna and Matthew Scanlan; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Patrica Ahamed; and brother, Rudy Quintana. In honor of our dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, a Mass only will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Oct. 9, 2020, at Holy Family Parish. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com