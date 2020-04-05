|
|
Joseph Baillargeon Joseph Baillargeon, 66,
- passed away April 1, 2020. in Pueblo. He was born Feb. 5, 1954, in Inchon, S. Korea, to Joseph Baillargeon Sr. and Sukcha (Kim) Bail-largeon who preceded him in death; along with brother, Peter Baillargeon; father and mother-in-law, Pasquale (Ann) Caporicci; and brother-in-law, Dennis Caporicci. He received his Bachelor of Science form Southern Illinois University. Joseph was a retired Corporal as a Pueblo Police officer, with many awards and commendations throughout his 32 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and St. Louis Blues hockey. He cheered on the Colorado Avalanche during his time in Colo-rado. He also enjoyed fishing, visiting the range with his friends and collecting sports memorabilia. Most of all, he loved his time spent with his wife and family. Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Marilyn (Capor-icci) Baillargeon; sons, Jay Baillargeon and Chris (Shannon) Baillargeon ; siblings, John Baillargeon, Paul Baillargeon, Rose Ferry and Marie Bail-largeon; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family graveside service. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020