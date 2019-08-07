|
|
Joseph B. Curtsinger
- died Aug. 3, 2019, in Pueblo. Joe was born Jan. 30, 1932 in Pueblo to Lula and Wilbur Curtsinger. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having earned the Bronze and Silver Stars for his service in the Korean War. He was a life member of VFW Post #3641 and of the Pueblo American Legion #203. He, along with his father, owned Curtsinger Tree Service for many years. Joe was a kind and generous man. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn, Jeanie and Betty. His survivors include his wife of 20 years, Patricia and several other relatives. Visitation for Mr. Curtsinger will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Davis Mortuary. Cremation will follow. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18 St., followed by inurnment in the Ascension Church Columbarium. Military honors provided by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 7, 2019