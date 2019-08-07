Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Ascension Episcopal Church
420 W. 18 St.
View Map

Joseph Curtsinger


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joseph Curtsinger Obituary
Joseph B. Curtsinger
died Aug. 3, 2019, in Pueblo. Joe was born Jan. 30, 1932 in Pueblo to Lula and Wilbur Curtsinger. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having earned the Bronze and Silver Stars for his service in the Korean War. He was a life member of VFW Post #3641 and of the Pueblo American Legion #203. He, along with his father, owned Curtsinger Tree Service for many years. Joe was a kind and generous man. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn, Jeanie and Betty. His survivors include his wife of 20 years, Patricia and several other relatives. Visitation for Mr. Curtsinger will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Davis Mortuary. Cremation will follow. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18 St., followed by inurnment in the Ascension Church Columbarium. Military honors provided by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now