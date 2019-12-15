Home

Joseph E. Garcia

Joseph E. Garcia Obituary
Joseph E. Garcia, of
Redwing and Pueblo,
Colo., passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, at 90
years. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; and daughter, Martha; and preceded by his son, Joseph V. Garcia. Other surviving relatives include grandchildren, Amber and Joseph; great-granddaughter, Malaya; sisters, Rica Sapeda and Dorothy Gonzales; brothers, Manual Garcia, Clarence Garcia; and preceded in death by his brother, George Collins and sister, Viola Pacheco. We look forward to our family being together in heaven someday healed, reconciled and blessed by the amazing grace and mercy of Jesus Christ who gives us everlasting life, joy and love. In heartfelt peace and forgiveness, Rebecca and Martha. Memorial contributions in his name can be sent to your local place of worship.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 15, 2019
