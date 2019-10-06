|
|
Joseph Leroy " Spinner" Espinoza, 79, passed
- away
- Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. He was born and raised in Cokedale, Colo., by his parents, Dulcinella and Lazaro Espinoza, along with his brother, Filbert Espinoza. Joseph moved to Pueblo in 1959. He then married and started a family and life with his wife, Loretta Espinoza. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Loretta Espinoza; son, Craig (Rhonda) Espinoza; the special love of his granddaughters, Kyleigh Espinoza and Ashleigh Espinoza (Bear). Spin was and always will be a die-hard Wildcat softball fan. But for now, he'll be cheering on the team and watching the girls from a distance while he runs with the angels. At his request, private family service. Online condolences at www.angeluspuebo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019