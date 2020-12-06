Joseph "Tom" Gurule rode off into the sunset on Nov. 22, 2020, leaving behind his beautiful wife, Gladys, of 45 years; four children, Shonelle Lang (Rich Jr. Cloey and Daisy), Natasha Rodriguez (Alberto, Asialee, Carolina and Avery), Pat Shockey (Tammy, Audrey, Jessica (Kyle, Serenity and Kaiya) Ryan, Tina Sanchez (Steven, Evan and Justin); four siblings, John Timms (Linda), Ron Gurule (Chris), Moses Gurule (Donna), Isabell Partin (Jim). Tom was a very caring man, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Tom will be forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place. No services, per his request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store