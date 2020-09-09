Joseph William Hunter,
63, was born on Oct. 29, 1956, and passed away on Sept. 6, 2020. Survived by wife of 40 years, Kim; sons, Joey and Nick; sisters, Joanne (Dennis) Snyder and Joan Robbe; sisters-in-law, Roseann (Erik Flodin) Tavarozzi and Debbie (Danny) Gallegos; nieces, Diane Mattarocci (Donnie Scanga), Debbie Lepper (Lonnie Miles) and Carla (Thomas) Kautz; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Mary Hun-ter; parents-in-law, Al-bert and Rose Tava-rozzi; and brothers-in-law, Dwight Robbe and Bob Lepper. Joe graduated from Centennial High School in 1975, and CSU-Pueblo in 1981. He worked at Safeway for 45 years and enjoyed hunting, cooking, traveling, gardening and watching the Broncos. Joe loved to laugh and tell jokes. Private family service will be held. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.