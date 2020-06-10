Joseph Kambich
Joseph E. Kambich, 87, passed away on June 7, 2020. Joe was born in Pueblo to John and Mary Kambich. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Clara J. Kambich, who passed away just nine days prior; his parents; brother, John Kambich; sisters, Christine (Charles) Pullaro, and Lucille (Anthony) Manguso. Survived by children, Joe (Ginny Kowalczyk) Kambich and Dave (Maureen) Kambich; sister-in-law, Barbara Kambich; grandchildren, Zachariah, Jordyn and David; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Joe served his country in the Navy and worked at the CF&I. His happiest times were spent country western dancing with his wife and friends, on the golf course with four hole-in-ones on his record, family fishing trips, and eating a good meal. Joe was a hardworking, holy man who loved his wife and family dearly. Due to current circumstances, the funeral is limited to immediate family. A memorial service for Joe and Clara will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and donations, please give to the American Heart Association. Online con-dolences may be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
