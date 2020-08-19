Joseph "Joe" Marcovecchio
Joseph "Joe" Marcovecchio, 92, born on Dec. 16, 1927, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. Joe was a lifelong Pueblo native born and lived in Bessemer over 80 years. Joe is survived by Marie, his loving wife of 68 years; his children, Mike "Veech" (Cindy) Marcovecchio, Cindy (Bob) Nardini, David (Anne) Marcovecchio, Tracy (Mike Mravich) Marcovecchio; and son-in-law, Mike Rodrigues; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe had 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grand-children. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Celestino and Antonette; brother, Felix; sister, Sarah Gallant; daughter, Christina Rodrigues; and grandsons, Greg Nardini and Nathan Marcovecchio. Joe loved to dance with Marie at the Eagles and felt much joy and pride watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities and accomplishments. Professionally, Joe served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1953. Earning the WWII Victory Medal, the WWII American Area Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He then worked at the Pueblo Army Depot as a calibration specialist. After disability retirement, Joe worked as a cashier and starter at the City Park/ Elm-wood Golf Course into his late 80's. Joe was one of the original founders of the Italian Open Invitational that has provided scholarships for numerous young athletes at CSU-Pueblo. Sadly, due to COVID restrictions, service attendees are limited. All relatives of Joseph and Marie can be accommodated. Service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pueblo. Special thanks to the staff at Sangre de Cristo Joni Fair Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 1207 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, CO 81005. Another special thanks to the caregivers and support staff at the Bonaventure over his residency there. Online condolence at www.angeluspueblo.com