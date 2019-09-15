|
|
Joseph Frank Matykiewicz, 86, passed
- away quietly after living with cancer. Beloved husband of Mary Elaine; father of Valerie Maty-kiewicz (Casper Cac-
- ciatore) and Laurie (Keith) Poor; grandfather of Vincent Bradley of Pueblo West and Lisa and Gina Cacciatore of Denver; and great-grandfather of Hayden Bradley of Ohio. Preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Mary Elaine, who he greatly missed; brothers, Robert and Ronald Matykiewicz; and parents, Joseph and Margaret Matykiewicz of Minnesota. Also survived by big families in Minnesota and Iowa. Joe grew up in Minneapolis, (Columbia Heights), until he moved to Pueblo West, in the 70s. He watched the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and the Wild (formally the North Stars). He thought Bud Grant, head coach of the Vikings, was the very best, and loved watching Fran Tarken-ton run the field, and the Purple People Eaters of Page, Eller, Marshall and Larsen dominate the NFC. Pueblo West, was his home, but his Minnesota team were his passion. Joe liked fishing, and taking trips in his car. He always reminded you of your license plate expiration and diligently pointed out your low tire pressure and treadwear. He will be missed. Special thank you to Sangre de Cristo Hospice (Erin, Jennifer, Connie, Alex, Johanna and Amanda) for the loving care of Joe and his family in the final days. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 15, 2019