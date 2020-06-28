Joseph Roman
Joseph A. "Joe" Roman, 74, passed away June 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anastacio and Nettie Roman; and siblings, Linda and Stephen. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lucille; four children, Diana (Michael), Jeff, Vicki (Joseph) and Gerold (Bonnie); 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three bro-thers, two sisters and many other relatives and friends. Joe grew up in La Junta. At the age of 18, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1965 to 1967. He was a Vietnam veteran. Then he and his wife moved to Colorado Springs and raised their four children. He worked and retired from Colorado Springs Utilities. Later they made Pueblo their home, welcoming family and friends. They knew no strangers. At his request, cremation has taken place. Private family service. Inurnment, Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.
