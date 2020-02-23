|
Col. Joseph "Mike"
age 80, a resident of Bosque Farms, N.M., passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He graduated from Central High School in 1957, Pueblo Junior College in 1959, Colorado College in 1962, with a BA in Psychology, and the University of Northern Colorado with an MS in Sociology (Ur-ban Development) in 1974. He retired from the Ma-rine Corps in 1988 after 27 years of active duty, and teaching eight years of MCJROTC in the Albuquerqe Public Schools. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Laura Lee; parents, Jose and Marcelina (Muniz) Romero; sister, Louella Lou-ise Romero; sister-in-law, Trudy del Gaizo; and brother-in-law, Joe del Gaizo. Survived by his best friend/loving wife of 21 years, Ruth; children, Michael Edward (Sondra) Romero, Jennifer Romero, Rob Romero, Erika (Don) Yu, Kristina Creel, J'Amy Creel and Casey (Amy) Creel; seven grandchildren; sisters, Pat (Art) Rampa and Lits Woll-nick; sisters-in-law, Sue Romero and Margie (Hugh B.) McKeen; and many beautiful cousins, nephews, nieces, great- nephews and nieces, one great-great-nephew, and one great-great-niece. Ser-vices were held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020