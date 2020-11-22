Joseph Manuel Romero
Joseph Manuel Romero, 50, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020. Joseph, affectionately known as Joey, was born on Feb. 16, 1970, in Pueblo. He is survived by his mother, Judy Romero; father, Joe Romero; sons, Joey Romero and Steven Heinrich; sister, Kim Morita; nephews, Josh Romero and Jayden Howe; great-niece, Kahlia Romero; uncle, Larry Romero; aunt, Lisa Romero; and cousin, Michael Lujan. There are numerous other family and friends that are not listed, but hold Joey near and dear to their hearts. Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manuel and Cesarita Romero and Joe and Dora Romero; bro-ther-in-law, Mark Morita; aunty, Linda Almaraz; and uncle, Roy Lujan. Joey graduated from Central High School where he played football for 4 years and was a member of the team that won the Bell in 1988. Joey lived in Pueblo for 30 years. During this time, he had many family and friends who enjoyed his big personality and sense of humor. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and spent most of his time enjoying the great outdoors of Colorado. The last 20 years, Joey lived in Ignacio, Colo., where he worked as a guide and outfitter at East Creek Outfitters. While working as an outfitter, Joey was paid to do what he loved and he worked with his close friends, TJ and Cali Campagnola, who own the business. He also worked for Sky Ute Casino as the maintenance supervisor. Joey's life was short, but those who knew him understand that the quality of his existence far exceeds the quantity. Joey's contagious laugh and personality brought so much happiness to this world and he will be greatly missed by family and friends. Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
