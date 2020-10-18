1/1
Joseph G. Waggoner Jr., 68, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away Oct. 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1951, to proud parents, Joseph Sr. and Charlotte (Get-tler) Waggoner. Both preceded him in death. Joseph loved lifting weights and working out. He was always trying to help people stay healthy along with himself. He was a huge fan of "The Hulk" and the Denver Broncos. Joseph enjoyed conversations, eating good meals, and holding hands with his companion. Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph "Joey" (Christina) Wag-goner III and Savannah Waggoner; companion and best friend, Zita Broyles; brothers, Leslie Willie Waggoner and Jay Tod (Jo) Waggoner Sr.; three grandchildren, Trystan, Caleb and Aliah "Rosie;" nieces, nephews and host of friends who will miss him dearly. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

