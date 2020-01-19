|
|
Dr. Joseph William Glavan,
- 94, passed away quietly on Jan. 11, 2020, in San Antonio Texas. Joe was born Feb. 6, 1925, in Warren, Ohio, where he grew up. In 1943 at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve as an 81mm mortar man in WWII. Returning from the war, he earned his bachelor's degree from Hiram College where he also met Anne Lile Glavan, his beloved wife of 56 years. They moved to Pueblo, Colo. and raised four children. He was a teacher, counselor and administrator in the Pueblo schools for 25 years. He continued his education obtaining a master's degree and a doctorate degree from University of Northern Colorado. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Lile; his son, David Andrew Glavan; his brothers, Louis, Harry and Albert; and his sister, Cecilia. He is survived by his three children, Col. (USAF ret.) Katrina Glavan-Heise and her husband, Lt. Col. (USAF ret.) Keith of San Antonio, Rev. Denise Heath and husband, Gary of Littleton, Colo.; and Joseph Carlile and his wife, Junko of Fort Collins, Colo. He is also survived by seven grand- children and 10 great-grandchildren. Joe was an avid bicyclist and very skilled at cards. A lifelong volunteer, including a Rotary president. Joe and his son, Joe, participated in the Valero Honor Flight. Burial with military honors at 11:15 a.m., Feb. 6, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, (210)495-8221.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020