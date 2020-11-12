1/
Josephine Anne Smith
Josephine Anne Smith, 89, passed away peacefully Nov. 9, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1931, and raised in Pueblo, graduating from Pleasant View High School in Blende. She moved to Beulah to raise her family and was a bookkeeper at various car dealer-ships for over 25 years. She was the proud owner of Quick Shoe Sales in Pueblo. After retirement, she returned to Pueblo where she has lived the past 10 years. Jo was known for her quick and spunky sense of humor, love of hum-mingbirds, bacon, and her beloved poodle Sparky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Pauline Giadone; brother, Jack Giadone; and husband, Robert M. Smith. She is survived by her children, Patty Minkler of Colorado City, Carl (Donna) Smith of Port Lavaca, Texas, and Tina (Hobart) Garrison of Pueblo West; grandchildren, Jody Minkler, Stacey Minkler, Jason Smith, Hope Fields and Heather Fields; six great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and neighbors. A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. A private service prior to interment will be at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy for the Smith family may be left at www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920
