Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Montgomery & Steward Chapel
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1145 S. Aspen Road
View Map

Josephine C. Pantello

Josephine C. Pantello Obituary
Josephine C. Pantello,
94,
passed away Dec. 10, 2019. Survived by children, Clara (Ted) Trani, Linda (Tom) Andersen and Sam (Rhonda) Pantello III, all of Pueblo; sister, Rose Fajt of Pueblo; sister-in-law, Elsie Dagnillo of Pueblo; brother-in-law, Russell Pantello of McGill, Nev.; grandchildren, Marc (Stephanie) Trani, Lisa (Matt) Jansson and Julie (Will) Hughes; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Greta and Sam Trani, Sofia and Giuliana Jansson; step-grandchildren, Daniel (Lauren) Korinek and David (Megan) Korinek; step-great-grand-children, Ayden, Avery, Gavyn, Korbyn and Grayson; special god-children, Vicky McClure and Ron Toland; special friends and their families, John Altamore and Jim DiOrio; and numerous special nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Sam Pantello Jr.; parents; brothers, John and Frank Dagnillo; and sister, Nicky Sciurba. Josephine was born to Mike and Lucy Dagnillo on July 14, 1925, in Pueblo. She loved gardening, doing beadwork, crocheting and going to Cripple Creek. Josephine was known for her Italian cookies and the St. Joseph Table. Special thank you to the Park-view Medical Center staff, especially NICU and Dr. Chris Vialpando. Viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 13, 2019
