1/1
Josephine DeLorenzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine J. DeLorenzo, loving mother, grandmother and Nana, was a long time resident of San Jose, Calif., passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at the age of 78 after a long battle with dementia and heart disease. Josephine is survived by her daughter, Patricia Martinez; grandchildren, Stephanie Martinez and Samuel Marabilla; great-grand-children, Alyssa and Ariana Gamino; Raymond Martinez, and Nicole and Delilah Carrillo. She was preceded by her mother, Mary Clementi (Lopez); step-father, George Clementi; father, Alex Lopez; daughter, Carol Martinez; grand-daughter, Sabrina Marabilla; sisters, Mary Lou Martinez, Cecilia Sanchez and Teresa Garcia; and grandmother, Reynalda Morales. Josephine was born in Galeton, Colo., on Oct. 5, 1941. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a very strong and independent woman who taught her children in the same wonderful manner. A spiritual woman, who was always ready to help anyone. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday July, 23, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 217 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo. Burial to immediately follow at Roselawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Burial
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved