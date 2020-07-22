Josephine DeLorenzo

Josephine J. DeLorenzo, loving mother, grandmother and Nana, was a long time resident of San Jose, Calif., passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at the age of 78 after a long battle with dementia and heart disease. Josephine is survived by her daughter, Patricia Martinez; grandchildren, Stephanie Martinez and Samuel Marabilla; great-grand-children, Alyssa and Ariana Gamino; Raymond Martinez, and Nicole and Delilah Carrillo. She was preceded by her mother, Mary Clementi (Lopez); step-father, George Clementi; father, Alex Lopez; daughter, Carol Martinez; grand-daughter, Sabrina Marabilla; sisters, Mary Lou Martinez, Cecilia Sanchez and Teresa Garcia; and grandmother, Reynalda Morales. Josephine was born in Galeton, Colo., on Oct. 5, 1941. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a very strong and independent woman who taught her children in the same wonderful manner. A spiritual woman, who was always ready to help anyone. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday July, 23, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 217 E. Mesa Ave., Pueblo. Burial to immediately follow at Roselawn Cemetery.



