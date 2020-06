lost her courageous battle with breast cancer on June 22, 2020, with her family by her side. Born April 4, 1948. Predeceased by parents, one sister, two brothers, one great- granddaughter; former husband and lifelong friend, Gilbert Gutierrez. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jeri Jimenez, Michele (Robert) Lopez, and James (Monique) Jimenez Jr.; father of her children, James Jimenez Sr.; stepson, Gabriel Gutierrez; grandson that she raised as her son, Gabriel (Marisol) Gutierrez II; grandchildren, Marcus (Janice), Michael, Janelle, Kendra and Brooke; eight great-grandchil-dren and numerous other family and friends. Private service to be held. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com