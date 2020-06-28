Josephine S. Gutierrez, lost her courageous battle with breast cancer on June 22, 2020, with her family by her side. Born April 4, 1948. Predeceased by parents, one sister, two brothers, one great- granddaughter; former husband and lifelong friend, Gilbert Gutierrez. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Jeri Jimenez, Michele (Robert) Lopez, and James (Monique) Jimenez Jr.; father of her children, James Jimenez Sr.; stepson, Gabriel Gutierrez; grandson that she raised as her son, Gabriel (Marisol) Gutierrez II; grandchildren, Marcus (Janice), Michael, Janelle, Kendra and Brooke; eight great-grandchil-dren and numerous other family and friends. Private service to be held. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.