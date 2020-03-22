|
- Roitz, 97, born on Oct. 14, 1922, passed away on March 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Alex A. Roitz, Feb. 24, 2011; parents, Ciro and Maria (Borzilleri) Todero; brothers, Samuel, Anthony, Joseph, Nicholas, Louis and Michael; sisters, Jennie Ott, Christine Venezio, Rose Mar-ino, Angelina Dolgan and Mary Kline. She was the 13th of 14 children. Survived by sons, Nicholas J. (Terry) Roitz of Aliso Viejo, Calif., and Alex A. "Muggs" Roitz Jr.; grandsons, Alex A. (Jennifer) Roitz III of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Andrew A. (Meiling) Roitz of Engle-wood, Colo.; great- grand-sons, Alexander Ryan Roitz and Jacob Typher; many nephews and nieces. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmo-ther and great-grand-mother. She loved being with her family for holidays and cooking din-ners. She liked the Broncos and the Rockies. Her greatest pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many family and friends. A special thanks to Life Care Center, especially those from Station 3, for all the love, care, and support they provided. In lieu of food, memorial donations can be made in her name to Holy Family Catholic Parish. Viewing, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020