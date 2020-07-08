Joy Scalese,
81, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born on Dec. 31, 1938, in Dulce, N.M. She worked for Wells Fargo Financial for 37 years and retired in 2007. Joy had been a member of the Pueblo Christian Center since 1985 and she loved the Lord. She enjoyed walk-ing, going to Broncos games and reading. She was active in the community, volunteered at her church and at the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center and attended a weekly women's Bible study. Joy was preceded in death by her mother, Carmen Gash; father, Phillip Naranjo; brother, Jimmy Naranjo; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Joy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 47 years, Joe Scalese; sons, Steve (Terry) Tru-jillo of Denver, Anthony (Salena) Scalese; daugh-ter, Trish (Todd) Sorensen of Chino Hills, Calif.; brother, Lucky (Phyllis) Naranjo of Broomfield; sisters, Kathy (Ruben) Alvarado and Esther Leiss of Henderson, Nev,; grand-sons, Jacob Trujillo and Travis (Katie) Scalese; and great-grandson, Mason Scalese, whom she loved very much; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Pueblo Christian Center. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pueblo Christian Center or Frontier Hospice. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.