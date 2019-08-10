Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552

Joyce Cassio

Joyce Cassio Obituary
Joyce Lee Cassio, 87,
passed away at home Aug. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a true angel and always made sure her family and friends knew they were special to her. Joyce was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of the Shrine of St. Therese. Survived by her husband of 66 years, Anthony; daughters, Cherri Cassio, Beth Worthington, Cathy (Randy) Mondragon, Mary (Donnie) Cassio-Hall; son, Michael (Paula) Cassio; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Worth-ington, Aiman Worth-ington, Carter and Jessie Salas, Davis, Emily and Chloe Cassio and Jason Mondragon; sister, Wanda (Simon) Cardenas; as well as her dedicated caretakers, Darlene, Deana and Sally. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Cora; and brothers, Theodore and Edward. Memorial services to be announced. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 10, 2019
