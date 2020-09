65, pas- sed away Sept. 22, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, she was born Feb. 9, 1955, to David and Elsie Medina who preceded her in death, along with sister and best friend, Diane Martinez. Joyce is survived by her son, Jason (Gina) Maez; grandchildren, Taylor, Zach and Brock Maez; her brothers, along with her Medina family. She will be sadly missed by many. Private family Celebration of Life has taken place. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com