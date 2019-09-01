|
Ju Helen Muriel Wheeler,
- 92, of Pueblo West, Colo., went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oris and Mary Carpenter; siblings, Dorothy Wood and Robert Carpenter; and spouse of 63 years, Leroy James Wheeler. She is survived by her children, Richard (Vicky) Wheeler, Sandra Kindig and Annette (Robert) Garcia; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Marion Hevel, as well as numerous extended family and friends. Not one to waste a day of her life, Helen was on the go up until the very end. She was always involved with activities at The Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West and extremely social. She enjoyed spending her time working on crafts, knitting and sewing, but her greatest passion and pastime involved her collection of anything Raggedy Ann and Andy. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her. Per Helen's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2019, at the Ecumenical Church, 434 S. Conquistador Ave., Pueblo West.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019