Juan Leiba
09/18/1938 - 11/23/2020
Juan Jose Leiba passed away Nov. 23, 2020. He was born to Juanita Bastial and Jose Leiba on Sept. 18, 1938, in Alamogordo, N.M. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Edith; sisters, Mary and Dolores; bro-ther, Joseph; and seven children, John, Theresa, Samuel, David (Jamie), Mary, Ruth and Joseph. He had 19 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren. He was a baptised member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and served loyally for 53 years. Cremation has taken place and per his request. No services will be conducted.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
