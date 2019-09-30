|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Juan Antonio Romero
On the Anniversary of
the day you went away
9/30/2016
I talk about him
because I'm proud.
I talk about him,
because he deserves
to be remembered.
I talk about him,
because even though
he's not physically with me, he's never far from
my mind.
I talk about him,
because he's part of me,
a part I could never
ignore or disown.
I talk about him
because I love him still, and always will.
Forever.
Nothing will ever
change that.
Siempre en Mi Mente
para Siempre en mi
Corazon
Love,
Now and Forever
Laura and Kids
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 30, 2019