Rosary
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Paul Apostle Church,
1132 W. Oro Grande Dr.
Pueblo West,, CO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Apostle Church,

Juan Trujillo


1927 - 2020
Juan Trujillo Obituary
Juan Cirillo Trujillo, 92,
passed away Jan. 13, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. Juan was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Chapelle, N.M., to the late Flavio and Amalia Trujillo. He married Mercedes in Colorado Springs in 1948. Retired from Ideal Holcim Company. Juan is survived by his wife, Mercedes; children, Phillip (Cathy) of Windsor, Colo., Reuben (Christine) of Pueblo West, Colo., Grace Ruybal (Stephen) of Englewood, Colo.; grandchildren, Nicole Spears (Jason), Stephen Ruybal (Jenel), Melissa Granillo (David); great-grandchildren, Izzy, Oakley and Cora Spears, Adelina, David and Daniel Granillo. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Vicky Espinoza and Francis Bustos; brothers, Napolean, Rosendo, and Rosalio. Rosary to be held at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Paul Apostle Church, 1132 W. Oro Grande Dr., Pueblo West, Colo. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. On line condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 16, 2020
