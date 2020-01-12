|
|
Juanita "Jean" Crespin,
- age 84, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2019. She was born in Las Vegas, N.M., to Anastacio and Gavina Ortiz. Robert W. Crespin and Jean married April of 1974 and moved to Grand Junction in the early '80s. He passed July of 2013. Jean is survived by her sisters, Sally Vela-Diego (Ralph) and Margaret Sison (Rod); brother, Patricio Ortiz (Gen); her children, Julie Racine (Gordon), Jason Crespin (Heather), Seth Crespin, Basil Crespin (Rose) and Reuben Crespin; eight grandchildren, Stacy, Anthony, Kayli, Jack, Spencer, Isaiah (Maggie), Zachary and Delaney; and one great-grandchild, Gabriel. A brief service was held at George McCarthy Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2019, with buriel at Las Animas cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care in Pueblo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020