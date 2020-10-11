Juanita E. Blatnick
passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, in Pueblo. She was born May 24, 1926, in Pueblo, the youngest of three children to Florence and Elmer Baldwin. Juanita was a matron at the Pueblo Police Dept. and was employed as a supervisor at St. Mary- Corwin Hospital before retiring and continuing as a volunteer. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, was a member of the St. Francis PTA, the Alter Society, Order of Martha and the WSA. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ludwig; and brothers, Samuel (Delores) and Edison (Nelcena). Juanita is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Kenick Fritzel and Irene Blatnick; grandchildren, Chris and Julie Kenick, Kent (Nick Barnes) Fritzel and Scott Bononcini; great-grand-children, Jacob, Ricky, Nick and Gena; two great-great-grand-children; and numerous nieces, nephews of the Baldwin, Blatnick, Fog-nani and Kogovsek families and other relatives. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 2 p.m., immediately followed by the funeral Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 611 Logan Ave. Due to COVID-19, masks and gloves are required at the church. A reception will follow in the Elks Lodge, 5th and Santa Fe. The family expresses sincere gratitude to Airkara Home Care, the Staff at Centura Wound Care, the staff at Chateau at Sharmar, Dr. Jim Stjernholm, Holly and Heather on the 5th floor at Parkview and to Jim Vigil for his prayer visits. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Blatnick are suggested to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or Nocturnal Adoration Society. Online condolences at Davis Mortuary.com
.