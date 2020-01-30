|
- March 23, 1932, to the union of Andrew and Marilla Hill. She was preceded in death by her son, Floyd Carter and her soul mate and husband of 59 years, John Murray. She is survived by her loving children, Carl, Terry, Brenda, Linda, Walter and Deon as well as her beautiful sisters, Eula of Oklahoma, Helen of Oklahoma and Ella of Colorado. She also is survived by five generations of children and grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. She worked as a psychiatric technician for over 30 years, retiring from Parkview Medical Center in 1997. Mrs. Murray was passionate about helping others and continued to show her compassion for others through her volunteer work and community service. She was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church. Public viewing to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Imperial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 1229 W. 18th St.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 30, 2020