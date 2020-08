Or Copy this URL to Share

Juanita Santistevan, 106, born April 18, 1914. Grandma Princess, as her grandchildren affectionately called her, passed away peacefully at her home in Pueblo on Aug. 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Patrocinio and Anastasita Vialpando; and husband, George Santistevan; sister, Toni (Julian) Vasquez; and brothers, Joe Vialpando and Alfred (Inez) Lujan. Survived by her daughters, Loretta Pearson (Michael Geanetta), Georgia (Gary) Zamarripa, Ceclia (Andre) Simon; and Beverly Rubey, who she loved as a daughter; grandchildren, Gary (Tracy) Zamarripa, Joe Zamarripa (Wendy Pettit), David Santistevan, Richard Pearson, Christine Pearson (Nick Pollotto) and Martin Santistevan; great-grand- children, Wyatt Pearson, Britany Zamarripa, Jake Zamarripa, Brooke Zamarripa, Angelo Trujillo, Shanoa Santistevan and Elizabeth Santistevan; great-great-grand-children, Nayeli Maes, Davian Santistevan and Leila Santistevan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.



