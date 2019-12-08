|
|
Juanita C. Torrez, 59, born
- Oct. 2, 1960, passed away peacefully at home with her sister, Geri, by her side on, Dec. 1, 2019. She was
- preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Odelia Gonzales, Jose B. Torrez; brother, Rick. She is survived by two brothers, Joe and Rudy (Dan); two sisters, Joann and Geri; and her dog, Snugglz; several nieces and nephews. At her request a cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held, 1 to 5 p.m., Dec. 15, 2019, at 6801 Lowell Blvd., West-minster, CO 80221.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 8, 2019