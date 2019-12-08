Home

Juanita Torrez

Juanita C. Torrez, 59, born
Oct. 2, 1960, passed away peacefully at home with her sister, Geri, by her side on, Dec. 1, 2019. She was
preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Odelia Gonzales, Jose B. Torrez; brother, Rick. She is survived by two brothers, Joe and Rudy (Dan); two sisters, Joann and Geri; and her dog, Snugglz; several nieces and nephews. At her request a cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held, 1 to 5 p.m., Dec. 15, 2019, at 6801 Lowell Blvd., West-minster, CO 80221.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 8, 2019
